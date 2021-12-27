Social Media Slams ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Bambi For Not Buying Her Daughter A Black Doll

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Love & Hip-Hop’s Bambi was at the center of a heated debate on social media this week.

The reality TV star shared a photo of her adorable daughter carrying a white baby doll, but the precious moment turned into a full-on debate with some social media users slamming the mother of three for not purchasing a Black baby doll for her little one to play with.

Bambi took to Instagram to address the criticism. “Why are so many adults concerned about what color a doll baby is? Weird ASF,” she wrote. In her caption, the wife of rapper Lil Scrappy, claimed that she allowed her daughter to “have Black, Brown white and every doll in between.”

Bambi continued: “Who tf cares??? Adults are weird asf. Ya’ll so woke you can’ t even let kids be kids. I promise they’re not worried about the color.”

Well here’s the thing, representation certainly does matter and it can help to build confidence, self-love and positive self-development studies show. While a child certainly has the right to play with whatever doll or toy they’d like, there’s nothing more empowering than a Black child seeing a little bit of themselves in their favorite figurines or even on their favorite TV shows.

In response to Bambi’s message, some social media users echoed a similar sentiment.

“If you haven’t figured out that representation matters in EVERY way with kids just say that,” wrote one person on Instagram.

While another Instagram user commented:

“They’re not worried about color but it’s good to see dolls of their color. That’s all!”

A third social media goer broke it all the way down for Bambi.

“Centering yourself allows black girls and women to be feminine and vulnerable and equally deserving of protection and security, instead of being silent and hardened by the “strong black woman” trope… It empowers black women to walk into the board room and demand that they be paid their worth as oppose to “just being happy for the opportunity.”

…And that’s on PERIOD! What do you think about this debate? Chime in on the discourse below!

Social Media Slams ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Bambi For Not Buying Her Daughter A Black Doll was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

