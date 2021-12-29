K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute since Casanova 2X has been a free man and months since the untimely passing of DMX (RIP), but recently we got some work from the two men who collaborated before X’s untimely passing and man is this a banger for the streets.

Linking up for the visuals to “Don’t Play Games,” Casanova and DMX kicked it backstage at the last Rolling Loud both men attended a few years back and rolled hard on some ATVs through the street as X did during his historic Ruff Rydin’ days. Gotta love it. Rest In Power, King. Good luck with your cases, Cas.

Bad Bunny meanwhile continues to be the hottest reggaeton artist in the barrio and for his visuals to “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” gets an assist from The Simpsons to entertain the eye while grooving into the ear.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Latto, Young Chris featuring Freeway, and more.

CASANOVA FT. DMX – “DON’T PLAY GAMES”

BAD BUNNY – “TE DESEO LO MEJOR”

LATTO – “SUPER GREMLIN”

YOUNG CHRIS FT. FREESTYLE – “RED EYE”

YN JAY – “LEAVES FALLIN”

BELLA – “DOWNFALL”

DREGO – “ON THE BOOL SIDE”

Casanova 2X ft. DMX “Don’t Play Games,” Bad Bunny “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: