‘BMF’ Actress Kash Doll Shares The First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby: ‘Call Me Crazy But I Think I’ve Found The Love Of My Life’

Congratulations to Kash Doll as she’s just given birth to her newborn baby, a son – Kasthon Prophet Richardson! Taking to Instagram, the Detroit rapper shared an adorable photo of her newborn baby who was born yesterday (January 6) at 9:36 p.m. weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

“Call me crazy but I think I found the love of my life ,” the rapper captioned the photo before continuing with, “I’ve never felt this way before y’all somebody finally have me wrapped around his finger) Kashton Prophet Richardson has stole my heart .”

She also made mention of baby Kashton’s brown ears before tagging his brand new Instagram page which we assume will be run by the new mommy and the baby’s father.

Check out the first photo of the baby boy below.

“Congratulations baby… I’m so happy for you!! ,” follow BMF actress Lala commented on Kash Doll’s photo while singer LeToya Luckett wrote, “Congrats beautiful!!!”

Fans of the rapper and actress have been following her pregnancy journey on social media from the start and were loving the lavish baby showers she held in honor of her bundle of joy. In November, the Detroit native had a Detroit-Pistons-themed baby shower that was held at the Detroit Pistons’ Practice Facility in Kash’s hometown. The room was decorated in the Pistons’ colors of red, white, and blue and featured life-sized photos of Kash rocking the vintage Pistons’ logo on a blue and red dress.

“Welcome to Baby Kash world… ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

During the event, the then-pregnant 32-year-old showed off her baby bump and her partner as they were all smiles for the cameras. She wore a beautiful gold gown that featured lace and gold trim around her torso and arms. She wore her hair in a high, swooped ponytail and kept her jewelry to a minimum, and looked stunning as she awaited the arrival of baby Kashton.

Check out the photos of her and her partner at the themed event below.

Congratulations to Kash Doll on her growing family!

