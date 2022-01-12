Antonio Brown’s Shirtless-And-Viral Game Exit Footage To Be Turned Into NFT And Sold At Auction

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Antonio Brown‘s viral moment capturing his dramatic exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets is no longer just a hot topic trending on social media—it’s now a certified moment in NFL history.

According to TMZ Sports, the footage already seen by millions of Brown stripping down on the sidelines and leaving the field, which led to him being cut from the Buccaneers roster, will be turned into an NFT and sold at auction on January 13.

Apparently selling viral NFTs is a profitable thing and since a single tweet of the video from the January 2, in-game meltdown—which Brown claimed happened because he was being “forced” to play with an injury—garnered more than 11.5 million views.

“The expectation is the winning bidder could pay in the area of $1.5 MILLION to own the piece,” TMZ added in its report.

Booooy, it must be nice to be so wealthy you have throw-away money that can be spent on archived footage of video everyone has already seen on repeat for free.

Of course, another way of looking at it is a video of a Black athlete in a possible moment of crisis will now be a collector’s item for some rich guy to keep as a prized possession.

But you know what they say about fools and their money.

Good luck when the bidding starts, we guess.

