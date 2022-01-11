K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A good samaritan decided to do the right thing after claiming to have found a duffle bag full of money in Atlanta. Allegedly, a woman and her friends were at Midtown Bowl when she found a bag containing $300K in it. I guess her conscience got the best of her after discovering the bag actually belonged to popular rapper, Nelly! She claimed after returning the bag to the rightful owner she was only rewarded a measly $100 as appreciation. Chile her friends were heated! They took to Instagram to let the whole internet know how she fumbled the bag! The Instagram post read “SMH DONKEY OF THE DAY” in response to their friends decision to return the cash. In the hilarious video you can tell that the woman regretted her decision.

Of course once Black Twitter got ahold of this information they held no punches! Not only making jabs at her but Nelly as well! People are thinking that he should’ve given her more considering how much money was in the bag. Other fans were saying that they wouldn’t have returned the money at all.

Nelly must have gotten wind of the slander because he responded shortly after denying all allegations. What do yall think! Would you have kept the money and blew a bag at the mall or turned it over and used your $100 prize to treat yourself?

Woman Claims She Only Received $100 After Returning 300K To Nelly was originally published on themorninghustle.com

