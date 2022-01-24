Mona AKA “Don’t Call Me White Girl” Talks Going Viral, Sex Rules, & What’s Next!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Funny girl Mona also known as, “Don’t Call Me White Girl” taps In with The Morning Hustle! You may know her from her now infamous line from her viral TikTok “Why You Being Weird To ME?” but since then our girl has been making moves!

Her new podcast on BreakBeat Media, DCMWG is making waves with celebrity guests interviews that go viral like her one with Ari The Don. To relatable everyday topics like love and relationships. The girl just gets it. We checked with her, shared some laughs and talked what’s next for the rising star. Watch the full interview below.

