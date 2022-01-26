D.A.R.E Program Rips Popular Show “Euphoria”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the biggest shows out right now and being talked and tiktok’d all over is Euphoria. It comes on HBO Max and it stars Zendaya. I haven’t watched a single episode, but thanks to social media, I HEARD it’s a really good show.

The series follows a group of high school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex.

There is a lot of drug use featured on the show and now the D.A.R.E Program says that Euphoria is glamorizing drug usage to real kids.

A rep for D.A.R.E said this in a statement : “Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in todays world.”

This is tricky because while it may not be a show FOR kids, it is clearly an ADULT show, the story and plot is about high school students, soooo.. I guess that is why some teenagers decide to watch it? But what do you think about this? Let me know!

