‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator And Actress Quinta Brunson Serves Lewks During Her Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Quinta Brunson came a long way from her “he got moneyy” days. The writer, producer, comedian, and actress, who garnered buzz with her hilarious skits on Instagram, is receiving well-deserved attention for her latest comedy series, Abbott Elementary. Brunson is the creator, executive producer, writer, and star of the show, which has made history as ABC network’s first comedy premiere to “quadruple its ratings since its original airing,” according to Deadline.

In the wake of the show’s overnight success, Brunson headed over to Jimmy Kimmel Live to give the lowdown on the inspiration behind the series.

Dressed in an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Loriblu pumps, Brunson exuded grace and glamour. Celebrity stylist Bryon Javar accentuated the pint-sized actress’ curves with a wrap dress that featured ruching on the waistline. Her hair was styled in a classic ponytail that highlighted her beautiful face.

In a clip posted to Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Instagram page, the host surprised her with an appearance from Brunson’s 6th-grade teacher, Mrs. Abbott, the inspiration behind the show. During the heart-warming moment, Mrs. Abbott reflected on what a great student Brunson was.

“Quinta was an awesome student. When she came into my class, she was really shy, timid – but as I challenge all of my students, we had to speak in complete sentences, I built their confidence,” she said. “Quinta was an awesome student. Very driven at that time.”

Brunson shed some tears as she listened to her former teacher sing her praises. “Oh my God, Quinta I’m so proud of you!” Mrs. Abbott exclaimed with tears in her eyes.

What a beautiful, full-circle moment. You can expect to see Brunson making more fashionable appearances to promote the success of her latest project. Abbott Elementary is a hilarious comedy that depicts teachers doing the best they can with the little resources they’re provided. The show sheds some light on the extremes teachers go to to ensure their students are successful.

