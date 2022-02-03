K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Victoria’s Secret was the leading lingerie retailer until Savage X Fenty came along. Rihanna’s brand set the bar for diversity and inclusion, causing customers to feel seen, represented, and understood. Although Victoria’s Secret garnered lots of criticism due to the lack of diversity in race, body types, and overall representation of their consumers, they eventually went back to the drawing board to make some needed changes.

On Wednesday, Model Emira D’spain took to her Instagram page to announce she has just become Victoria’s Secret’s first Black trans model.

In a post she wrote, “Honored to be the first black trans girl working with @victoriassecret

—

As a kid I only DREAMED of being a part of Victoria’s Secret. @valentts paved the way and it’s such an honor to continue that legacy on the first day of black history month. Go watch my TikTok to see and stay tuned for more to come ”

This is a significant step for the lingerie, clothing, and beauty brand, which is responsible for the success of a lot of today’s top models. Last year, VS announced they are retiring the Victoria’s Secret Angel after almost 30 years. The brand’s CEO, Martin Waters, felt the Angels were no longer “culturally relevant.” “When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond,” Waters told The New York Times. “We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.”

Congratulations to D’spain for becoming the first Black trans model to work with Victoria’s Secret. Visibility, diversity, and inclusion is the best marketing tool any brand could have. We hope they continue to make changes that reflect the consumers they’re marketing to.

DON’T MISS…

MODEL MONDAY: Chanel Iman Shepard Wants To Change The World ‘One Smile At A Time’

Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women What They Want’

Rihanna Plans To Open Savage X Fenty Stores In 2022

Emira D’spain Becomes Victoria’s Secret First Black Trans Model was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On K97.5: