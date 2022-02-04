Yo Gotti ft. 42 Dugg & EST Gee “Cold Gangsta,” Juice WRLD “Cigarettes” & More

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Yo Gotti might’ve left the hood but best believe his new neighbors probably weren’t ready to roll out the welcome mat when he moved into their neighborhood.

In his visuals to the 42 Dugg and EST Gee assisted “Cold Gangsta,” Yo Gotti turns his new block upside down when he brings his swagger to the burbs and places his cars on the lawn for all to see before heading back to the block in a gold cart to roll some dice. Don’t see one of those everyday in the hood. Really, ever.

Meanwhile, Juice WRLD’s legacy continues to live on via his music and in his clip to “Cigarettes,” Juice is animated as an NFT as he dances to his tunes holding a cigarette. Rest In Power, homie.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Reese Youngn, No Cap, and more.

YO GOTTI FT. 42 DUGG & EST GEE – “COLD GANGSTA”

JUICE WRLD – “CIGARETTES”

REESE YOUNGN – “FRESHEST”

NO CAP – “CRYSTALS”

TEC – “MYSTIKAL FLO”

MESCI – “BIGGER PLANS”

