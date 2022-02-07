K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve come to a time when COVID-19 has become our biggest fear, after recent personal events and losing my Grandmother to what we assumed was COVID-19. I’ve realized that we must not forget the rest of our bodies.

While my Grandmother was seventy-seven, her cause of death was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. According to WEBMD, “atherosclerosis is a hardening and narrowing of your arteries caused by cholesterol plaques lining the artery over time. It can put blood flow at risk as your arteries become blocked.”

Many Doctors have noticed the decline of regular physical exams due to cost and /or the fear of the pandemic. This has caused a lot of people to get sick and pass away, not always from COVID-19, but other conditions that your doctor would normally check on or notice.

Take the time to make your appointments, wear your mask, come home wash your clothes, and take a shower. These are just a few tips that have helped my family along the way to prevent contracting the virus. Please be safe.

Don’t Fear COVID-19 So Much, You Forget About The Rest Of Your Body {OPINION} was originally published on foxync.com

