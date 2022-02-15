Simone Biles Is Engaged To Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: ‘THE EASIEST YES!’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will be heading to the altar soon!

On Feb. 15, the 24-year-old gymnast took to Instagram to announce her engagement to NFL star Jonathan Owens. The award-winning athlete has been dating the 26-year-old Houston Texans safety since August 2020.

“THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more!” Biles captioned a photo gallery of the moment Owens got down on one knee to propose. “Let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she gushed. The last slide of the photo series gave fans a closer look at the GOAT’s shiny oval cut ring that features a sparkly diamond-encrusted band.

In the comment section, Owens adorably replied to the photo:

“Ready for forever with you.”

The football player also recalled the special moment on his Instagram page, telling his fans and followers:

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée… she really had no clue what was coming.”

The couple celebrated their first anniversary together in 2021, but sadly, the pair were unable to spend time together for the joyous occasion because Biles was competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympian still gushed about her relationship from miles away, writing about their first year of romance in a sweet post.

“Oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year, so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME,” Biles wrote.

The five-time all-around champion previously spoke to PEOPLE about how supportive Owens was during her emotional withdrawal from multiple events at the Tokyo Games. Back in July 2021, Biles temporarily decided to sit out of the competition after she came down with a case of the twisties, “a disorienting condition that causes athletes to lose air awareness and puts their safety at risk during competition,” the publication notes. While some people criticized the revered athlete for the move, Biles received an outpour of support from fans worldwide who were happy to see the star prioritize her mental health first. “He’s always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that,” Biles explained. “He’s the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It’s been amazing to have him.” The Ohio native continued: “Even if I wake up in the morning and I’m like, ‘I’m tired, do I have to go,’ jokingly, he’s like ‘Don’t say that! You can do it, this is your dream!’” So cute, right? We can’t wait to see these two walk down the aisle with one another! DON’T MISS… Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl Simone Biles Prioritizes Her Mental Health By Withdrawing From Team USA’s Final Competition In The Tokyo Olympics 10 Black Women Olympians Dominating The Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Is Engaged To Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: ‘THE EASIEST YES!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

