FLOW & GO: Got Bars? Enter The Black Future Freestyle Contest

In honor of Black History Month we want to hear your best Black History/Black future BARS! Headkrack and Lore’l are known to drop a hot 16 on a track and now you can have the opportunity to join them in studio! Shoot your shot on Twitter by hitting the SoundCloud link and free-styling to the beat.

If you’re chosen you’ll get the chance to tap in with the hosts live at the radio station! Follow us on Twitter for more updates @MorningHustleAM

