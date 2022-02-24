Trump Vibes: Photos Of Dominican Republic Building A Wall To Keep Haitians Out

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nations that build walls to keep their people separated usually end up on the wrong side of history.

MORE: What’s Next For Haiti After The Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse?

But that hasn’t stopped the Dominican Republic from beginning construction on a border wall with the neighboring country of Haiti.

The 13-foot tall structure will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology including more than 70 watchtowers, drones, movement sensors, cameras, and much more. It will also stretch over 120 miles of the Dominican-Haitian border.

Dominican officials say the wall is a much-needed addition for both countries. They believe it will greatly decrease the smuggling of illegal goods, irregular migration, and help fight organized crime on both sides of the border.

But it’s hard to see how this will help Haiti. It’s one of the poorest countries in all of the Americas and has been neglected for over a century.

On 7 July 2021 Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home. He was the fourth Haitian president to be killed in the last 100 years.

After his death, thousands of Haitian migrants fled the country, many of which tried to reach the United States.

In August 2021 a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean nation as it was still recovering from two prior earthquakes and political assassination. This led to even more Haitians fleeing the country.

September 19, 2021, US Border Patrol agents on horseback were photographed tracking down Haitians with whips as they tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border near the Rio Grande River in Texas.

The newly constructed border wall is just another obstacle Haitians will have to face as their country continues to wallow in turmoil.

In contrast, the Dominican Republic continues to thrive as one of the Caribbean’s top tourist destinations. A wall seems like it will only magnify those glaring differences between two countries that share the same tiny island. Still, Dominican President Luis Abinader insists this is the right move.

“The construction of this intelligent border fence will help protect our nation, safeguard the interests of our country, respect our dignity, our freedom, and defend our sovereignty,” he said during a press conference. “The benefit for both nations will be of great importance.”

Many of the problems Haitians have today can be traced back to their relationship with the United States, but that’s a conversation for another day. (Or you can just read about it here.)

SEE ALSO:

Dictatorship Masked As Democracy: A Timeline Of The 1915 U.S Invasion And Occupation Of Haiti

Harrowing Photos Of Border Patrol With Whips On Horseback Hunting Haitian Migrants Evoke Images Of Slavery

Trump Vibes: Photos Of Dominican Republic Building A Wall To Keep Haitians Out was originally published on newsone.com