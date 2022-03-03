Zendaya Looks Mystical On The Cover Of W Magazine’s ‘Future Human’ Issue

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Euphoria star, Zendaya graced the cover of W Magazine’s director’s issue.

The Emmy-winner stunned in an otherwordly ensemble in honor of her leading role in the forthcoming sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series. Donning a long black dress embroidered with glistening orbs that levitated around her head and wrists, the actress looked tranquil as she appeared to float effortlessly in the air. The analogy could very well cross over into the star’s versatile career. Fans watched the former Disney star effortlessly glide between several onscreen roles over the last year, taking on the chaotic life of drug-addicted teen Rue in HBO’s Euphoria and fighting alongside the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man as his witty love interest M.J. in the MCU film series.

In the words of Meek Mill, “there’s levels to this sh*t,” and Zendaya exceeds every last one.

The magazine took to their Instagram page to announce their latest cover girl. In the post, they wrote:

“Presenting our final Directors Issue cover starring the otherworldly @zendaya in ‘Future Human,’ a sci-fi fantasy directed by #DenisVilleneuve. Having completed #Euphoria’s record-breaking second season, the actress is set to return to the planet Arrakis for the next installment of Villeneuve’s @dunemovie adaptation…”

In another photo, the actress gave a smoldering look into the camera as she dazzled in a metallic Christopher Kane dress.

During the interview, Villeneuve gushed about the actress’ phenomenal onscreen presence, telling the publication, “People will believe in Arrakis if they believe in Zendaya. And Zendaya killed it. When we turned on the camera, and she started to behave as Chani, I saw the birth of the character.”

Zendaya echoed a similar sentiment about the four-time Canadian Screen Award recipient, noting his ability to create characters with complex storylines.

“Walking in other people’s shoes is my job,” said the 25-year-old star. “So when you have this beautiful meeting of escapism, other realms, dimensions, planets, futurist times, but then you can also exist as a human being who’s just going through life and trying to survive and exist. It’s so hard to find the heart in something really, really massive. And there’s no person better at that than Denis.”

Despite Dune being a blockbuster film, Zendaya shared that Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic book almost felt like producing an indie film. The star said she was given so much freedom to experiment with her role, but she admitted that she isn’t the most spontaneous.

“As a Virgo, I hate not being in control of things, and spontaneity is difficult for me in real life,” Zendaya confessed. “It’s funny because that’s why I love acting so much. It’s the one space in which I can feel safe being spontaneous because I’m not myself; I’m someone else. There are no consequences.”

You can read the full W Magazine spread here.

