Raleigh Hosting Free Business Workshops

Join us to learn more about the first steps to starting a business in Raleigh! These workshops are open to all (age 15+) and designed to be helpful for people who are new to the United States or the Raleigh area. Registration is encouraged. Click here to register!

Wednesday, March 9, 3-4:30pm

Introduction to Entrepreneurship

Get introduced to the basics of ‘entrepreneurship’ – how to launch an innovative business, learn from your customers, and start selling more quickly.

Wednesday, March 16, 3-4:30pm

Understanding Your Customers

Learn how to identify who your customers are, what a ‘market’ is, and how to do market research on your business idea.

Wednesday, March 23, 3-4:30pm

Marketing Your Business

In this workshop, you’ll learn the basics of marketing, including diﬀerent types of marketing – traditional, word of mouth, digital marketing, and content marketing.

Saturday, March 26, 11am-12pm with networking afterwards

Introduction to the Raleigh Startup Scene: Panel Discussion & Networking

This panel discussion will welcome the leaders of Raleigh’s startup scene to discuss their organizations and businesses. Meet the speakers and others during the networking time after the panel!

This series is presented with Five One Labs, a startup incubator that helps talented entrepreneurs from conflict-affected areas launch their startups. Five One Labs’ vision is to develop an inclusive network of innovators and entrepreneurs that have the support, skills, and connections to positively change their communities and countries.

