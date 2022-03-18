Kids Letting Off Some STEAM

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It is never too early to get your children interested in a possible career! Or even just have something fun and different to try out.

The Marbles Kid Museum in Raleigh is known for innovative and interactive learning and they have an exhibit called ImagiFab that centers on expanding your child’s skill set in STEAM which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

They also teamed up with a North Carolina based children’s furniture compared called Nugget that focuses on the concept of “open play.”

Nugget’s Chief Creative Engineer, Hannah Emily said this in a statement : “I think what’s really unique about the ImagiFab space is that we are really encouraging children to bring their creativity … and there are very little instructions for it.”

This space at the museum will help your child learn how to innovate things on their own in special areas like, create, make, build, and animate.

They have a self cleaning paint wall and also digital canvases where children can upload their artwork to a 3D map of Raleigh! The museum has also introduced woodworking stations which you don’t see a lot of in most play areas.

So, if you are looking for something fun, interesting, educational, and different for your child to do this week, check out the ImagiFab exhibit at Marbles Museum in Raleigh!

