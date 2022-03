K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It is without a doubt that rapper Kodak Black has been a huge supporter of Donald Trump while he was president and now that he’s out of office, Kodak still shows love.

Donald Trump has now decided to show the love back.

Kodak had recently said that “getting rid of Donald Trump was the worst thing that America could’ve did..”

Kodak Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen shared to his social media the gift from Donald Trump.

Thoughts on this “gift” from Donald Trump to Kodak Black?

Also On K97.5: