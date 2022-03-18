Local
Wake County Public School System Is Hiring!

Dreamville Festival 2022

FCBC Community Job Fair

WCPSS – EARLY HIRE FAIR 2022 (register here)

March 26, 2022 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

KNIGHTDALE HIGH SCHOOL

​100 Bryan Chalk Lane, Knightdale NC 27545

Fair Schedule is Virtual and/or In-Person:

8 a.m. – Doors Open

9 a.m – 1 p.m.- Fair open to all candidates

Who should attend?

Teaching Candidates

 

  • Candidates interested in making a difference
  • Candidates with a N.C. Educator’s License
  • Candidates eligible for a N.C. Educator’s License or recent graduates who have completed student teaching
  • Applicants who are interested in entering the profession through an alternative route (Emergency, Residency, Provisional, etc.

Information Stations:

  • Routes to Teacher Licensure – Video available at WCPSS HR Licensure Booth
  • Applying for your N.C. Educator’s License
  • WCPSS Teacher Support Program
  • Special Education Services
  • WCPSS Bridges Program
  • WCPSS Title I Department
  • WCPSS Human Resources

Fair Format:

Principals and hiring managers from schools and select departments will be in-person and virtually to meet with candidates, review resumes and potentially conduct interviews. (REGISTER HERE)

 

