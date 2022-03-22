More Legal Trouble For The H Town Hottie

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It just seems like our girl Megan Thee Stallion can’t catch a break!

Her record label is now suing her because they say she still owes them another album!

1501 Certified Entertainment is claiming that Megan’s “Something for the Hotties” album wasn’t really an “album” according to them, so in that case, Megan needs to make another album to officially be done with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

But according to 1501, they are saying that last project is nothing more than a compilation of old, previously-released material. But according to some documents that were obtained by TMZ, the label says ‘Something’ is “made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which Megan does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings.”

As far as any new Megan material on the “album” — 1501 says there’s a mere 29 minutes worth of it, and to them, that’s not enough to qualify as an album under her deal.

In the lawsuit, the label says Megan is well aware any album she makes must include at least 12 “new master recordings of studio performances,” and they have to be previously unreleased. Most importantly, 1501 says it has to approve all the tracks and it claims that didn’t happen when Megan put together “Something for Thee Hotties.” Megan did fire back in some recent tweets saying this L

