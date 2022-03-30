Trump Asks Putin For Dirt On Hunter Biden

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

You know, for someone whose mantra throughout his entire one-term presidency was “No collusion” in reference to allegations that he conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump sure doesn’t seem to have a problem blatantly asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to interfere with sh**. I mean, if I were a former president who still had political aspirations and my name was pinned to Russia and a budding bromance with Putin, I’d be keeping Putin’s name out my mouth like I was Chris Rock, he was Jada Pickett-Smith and Will Smith was national media coverage.

Yet here Trump is publicly urging Putin to release damaging information about the family of President Joe Biden—namely, Hunter Biden.

As reported by CNN, an interview was published Tuesday in which Trump called on his Russian BFF to spill the tea on Hunter citing unproven claims (the only types of claims Trump ever cites on literally anything) about his business dealings in Russia.

“I would think Putin would know the answer to that,” Trump said, referring to questions about Hunter, Russia, and corruption there’s zero evidence of. “I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”

From CNN:

But no evidence has emerged to support Trump’s claims that the Bidens engaged in corruption or influenced US policy for personal gain, and the President hasn’t been implicated in the probe. Hunter Biden has denied wrongdoing and says he’ll be cleared when the criminal probe is over.

Trump’s public appeal to Putin harkens back to his infamous July 2016 comment in which he said, “Russia, if you’re listening,” and then urged Putin to hack Hillary Clinton’s personal emails. It was the start of a years-long effort by Trump to raise his political prospects with foreign help.

The Trump campaign in 2016 also embraced and capitalized on Russia’s election meddling operation against Clinton.

For instance, the campaign regularly played up Democratic emails that were hacked and leaked by the Russian military, and members of Trump’s inner circle also met during the campaign with a Russian agent who promised dirt on Clinton.

As most of you remember, Trump’s first impeachment came after he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into Biden based on the, once again, unfounded claims that Biden withheld nearly $400 million in US military aid from Ukraine as part of some corrupt scheme.

Now Trump is asking for help from the man who is currently at war with Ukraine following a violent invasion. It’s almost as if Trump has no sense of irony, hypocrisy, or decency. Who knew?

