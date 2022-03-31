Local
Get Ready For Summer Camp Registration In Raleigh

Dreamville Festival 2022

Raleigh Parks appreciates all of the participants and looks forward to welcoming you in Summer 2022. Summer Camp online registration will be staggered by location, April 4-6, beginning at 6:30am each day.

APRIL 4, 2022 APRIL 5, 2022 APRIL 6, 2022
Abbotts Creek A.L Wilkerson Nature Preserve Biltmore
Barwell Lake Johnson Waterfront Center Carolina Pines
Brier Creek Green Road Halifax
Durant Greystone Hilburn Academy
Eastgate Kiwanis Park Jaycee
Forest Ridge Park Lake Lynn John Chavis
Hill Street Laurel Hills Peach Road
Lions Park Method Road Powell Drive
Marsh Creek Pullen Community Center Pullen Arts Center
Millbrook Exchange Roberts Park Ravenscroft School
Optimist Saint Monica Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson
Ralph Campbell Tarboro Thomas Crowder Woodland Center
Sanderford Road Worthdale Underwood Elementary

Browse the Summer Camp Brochure or download the Summer Camp BrochureHow to Register

  • Browse all camp options and decide which camps work best for your family
  • Be sure to look for other camp options in case your first choice camp is full

Things to do before registration

  • Make sure you can successfully log in to your RecLink account.
  • Be sure your household residency status is correct.
  • For additional support, contact reclinksupport@raleighnc.gov

How to sign into the new system

Helpful Tips and Tricks

  • Please note adding a camp to your Wishlist does not reserve a space. By using the Wishlist feature, you have to answer registration questions individually for each camp you select.
  • Select all camps before you click “Add to Cart.”  This allows you to answer registration questions one time.
  • Be sure that only one person logs into your account at a time.

Camps

Frequently Asked Questions

Summer Camp frequently asked questions covers topics including:

  • Payment Plans
  • Safety Protocols
  • Field Trips
  • Inclusion Services

View the Summer Camp Frequently Asked Questions

Parent Meetings

Camp Parent Meetings are a great way for you to obtain important information about the camp’s operations. Get all the Camp Parent Meeting Information here.

 

Get Ready For Summer Camp Registration In Raleigh  was originally published on foxync.com

