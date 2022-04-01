Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Has Grants To Help Improve Your Commercial Business

Dreamville Festival 2022

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman on Computer

Source: Storyblocks / Radio One

The City of Raleigh’s Building Up-fit Grant encourages growth and development by assisting property owners and businesses with improvements, renovations, and/or additions to the interior of their commercial property.  MORE DETAILS HERE

Find out:

How to apply | Priority areas | Program brochure | Up-fit Grant FAQ

How do I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?

  1. Complete the Building Up-fit Grant pre-application to determine eligibility. (Application is available only during the grant cycles listed below)
  2. Staff will provide an application via email if a pre-applicant is determined to be eligible to apply. Ineligible applicants will be notified.
  3. Submit application. Applications are accepted only during the quarterly grant cycles listed below.

Learn more about the application process, eligible projects and permits on our FAQ page

When can I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?

QTR OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE AWARD NOTIFICATION DATE
1st Fri., June 25, 2021 Sun., July 18, 2021 Fri., Aug. 6 2021
2nd Fri., Sept. 17, 2021 Sun., Oct. 10, 2021 Fri., Oct. 29 2021
3rd Fri., Jan. 7, 2022 Sun., Jan. 30, 2022 Fri., Feb. 18, 2022
4th Fri., Apr. 1, 2022 Sun., Apr. 24, 2022 Fri., May 13, 2022

MORE DETAILS HERE

Check Out “What’s For Dinner” With Karen Clark!

 

Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood - Arrivals

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From Vanity Fair And Lancôme's 'Future Of Hollywood' Event

4 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From Vanity Fair And Lancôme's 'Future Of Hollywood' Event

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From Vanity Fair And Lancôme’s ‘Future Of Hollywood’ Event

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From Vanity Fair And Lancôme's 'Future Of Hollywood' Event

[caption id="attachment_3593234" align="aligncenter" width="692"] Source: Steven Simione / Getty[/caption] Oscar weekend is well underway and the hottest celebrities are already out on the scene, serving lewks and fashion as they wait for one of the biggest award shows of the year. Most recently, some of our favorite melanated beauties attended the Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood event where they turned heads in their stunning looks while celebrating Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars. Among those in attendance was the stunning Ryan Destiny who left us speechless with her all-white look. Model Winnie Harlow was also in attendance as she donned a sexy nude ensemble that looked perfect on the runway queen. And of course, one of our favorite fashion killas, Law Roach, stole the show rocking a black and white tuxedo-like look that was everything and more. And while it's impossible to pick just one person as the best dressed from the fashionable occasion, we love to run down our favorite looks from the night and swoon over who gave us the biggest fashion envy. Here are our favorite looks from the Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood event.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Raleigh Has Grants To Help Improve Your Commercial Business  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close