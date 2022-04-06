What The Wednesday : Woman Gets Paid Because Doctor Did This!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

There is always a lot of weird and crazy going on in this world and a lot of it just happens in Florida.

A woman went to see Dr. John Coates of Vermont to have an artificial insemination procedure done back in 1977.

Per court documents seen by PEOPLE, Coates had “agreed to artificially inseminate” the woman with “genetic material from an unnamed medical student.” However, in 2018, the woman and her husband found out that Coates is “the biological father of their now-grown daughter.”

They discovered Coates was the biological father after their daughter began learning more about her father via DNA testing, USA Today reported.

So, due to all of this, the woman will be awarded $5.25 million dollars!

Also On K97.5: