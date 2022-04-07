Coachella Replaced Kanye With…..

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It is music festival season and the next big festival that everyone is excited for is Coachella out on the west coast!

Coachella is a 3 day festival that takes place for two weekends with the same line up and Kanye West was going to be the headliner for Sunday night, but he recently pulled out of the festival.

Related Stories Dreamville Fest Starts This Weekend: Things You Need to Know

I would have thought they would bump up Doja Cat who is already performing on Sunday to be the headliner, but instead, they decided to get The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia to take Ye’s place.

Under one condition though! The Weeknd wanted to be paid the same amount Kanye West was getting paid for Coachella which was $8.5 million dollars!

So, looks like Coachella is going through it this year! Would you want your money back since Kanye isn’t performing any more?

Also On K97.5: