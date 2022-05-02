Megan Thee Stallion Developing Netflix Comedy Series Based On Her Life

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In more Megan Thee Stallion news, the leader of the hot girls just keeps on winning.

Megan Thee Stallion’s life story will be turned into a comedy series coming exclusively to Netflix as part of her first-look deal with the streaming service. Netflix’s head of comedy, Tracey Pakosta, spoke on the series in an interview with Deadline stating “It’s very early. She came in, and she pitched something loosely based on her life growing up, and we got very excited about it. We think she’s special.”

Pakosta had nothing but high praise for the Hip-Hop star when the first-look deal was first announced, “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

The news comes as Netflix is currently experiencing a terrible 2022. The popular movie streaming service suffered its worst stock day ever and lost over 200,000 subscribers. Just recently, Netlfix was called out for laying off mostly female and Black writers from its website Tudum, which hasn’t even existed for over a year and that most people didn’t even know existed.

But that’s not the only good news for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston native was also awarded her own day and given the key to her city by Mayor Sylvester Turner. May 2 will forever be known as “Megan Thee Stallion Day,” which coincides with her grandmother and late mother’s birthdays, making this day extra special for her.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

The “Plan B” crafter celebrated the occasion on Instagram, writing in the post’s caption:

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX. Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today. #htown”

Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion. We love to see it.

