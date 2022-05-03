K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday (May 1) Rod Wave was arrested in St. Petersburg on a domestic battery charge that includes strangulation.

Rodarius Green, otherwise known as Rod Wave, was picked up by police after a traffic stop just outside of Osceola County in Florida early Monday morning. The Heart on Ice rapper/singer, according to jail records, had a warrant out for his arrest regarding a domestic battery incident.

Rod Wave is 23 years old.

All reports state that he’s still being held at Pinellas County Jail.

We’ll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Rod Wave Arrested for Strangulation in Florida was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com