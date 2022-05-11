Watch Trailer: ‘P-Valley’ Returns This June With More Drama, Fresh Faces & Even More Cases

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

“Paint the walls red. Blood stains always bleed back through.” The words that end the official trailer for season 2 of Starz hit drama series, P-Valley. The Pynk is headed back to the streaming platform with more drama, fresh faces and even more cases. Watch the trailer and learn more about the upcoming season inside.

Today, Starz debuted the full length trailer for P-Valley season 2. The critically acclaimed drama series from creator, Executive Producer, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall returns for its highly anticipated sophomore season. The minute long trailer unveils a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room. This season takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa.

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy (“Elementary”) as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson (“Underemployed”) as Corbin, Morocco Omari (“Empire”) as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox (“The Outsider”) as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget. Recently announced John Clarence Stewart (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “What If”) as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton (“The Wire”) as Farrah, Gail Bean (“Snowfall”) as Roulette and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, also join the cast this season.

The official season 2 description:

When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

Get ready for the next season of P-Valley headed to Starz on Friday, June 3 at 9 pm ET. New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10 pm ET beginning June 12 with episode 202. Catch up with season one, which is currently streaming on the STARZ App and airing on linear every Sunday through May 29.

Watch the trailer below.

