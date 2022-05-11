Marvel vs. DC: Which Superhero Is Your State’s Favorite?

If never before, it seems like 2022 is really the year of the superhero film! Whether it’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The Batman‘ or the recently released ‘Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,’ it’s clear that American audiences can’t get enough of the genre.

The box offices won’t be safe anytime soon either. Marvel plans to release ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘Black Panther 2’ later on this year while the DC Universe has ‘The Flash,’ ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and ‘Black Adam‘ starring Dwayne Johnson slated to also release in coming months.

Although all of these films have been successful box office hits, a few questions still remain. One is which universe do fans like the most? The other is, which character is the most famous or most searched? For the third time, the team at USDish decided to find out. (Last time’s results can be found here).

To identify each state’s most popular superheroes, they used SEMRush keyword volume data. Once they had their list of 20 superheroes total (10 for DC Universe and 10 for Marvel Universe), they used Google Trends to see which state googled which superhero the most. For each state’s most popular comic book universe, they analyzed each state on Google Trends to find out which of the comic book universes they googled the most.

Here are some of the most interesting findings:

The Marvel Universe is more popular in each state, but DC characters individually reigned supreme across fandoms.

Deadpool took the #1 spot and was the most popular in a total of 13 states.

Newer heroes that recently hit our screens (Hawkeye, Morbius, Aquaman and Black Widow) didn’t make the list in 2019 but are now winning over hearts.

Although DC is based in Burbank, CA, the New York-based Marvel is favored in the Golden State area.

Do you agree with your state’s favorite hero? If not, who is your favorite? Which movie are you looking forward to dropping the most? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

