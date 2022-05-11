Prince To Be Honored With Black Fashion Week Minnesota Event At Paisley Park

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Many across the world have refused to let the memory of music legend Prince fade away following his shocking death six years ago, particularly those residing in his home state of Minnesota.

The Purple One will soon be receiving the ultimate honor in tribute to his unmistakable sense of style during a special event by Black Fashion Week Minnesota at the one and only Paisley Park to kick off this year’s festivities.

The tribute to Prince, titled “Design of the Times,” will jumpstart a week of style-savvy events planned for Black Fashion Week MN. Tonight’s kickoff will feature a fashion show, live music and a feature Q&A panel with Prince’s longtime designer Debbie McGuan that worked alongside him from 1993 to 2007.

“[Prince] was very aware of fashion and looked at fashion and knew what he wanted, but was very open,” McGuan said of her late fashion muse, also adding, “Sometimes he would like the inspiration of something but made in a different color. Or it was, ‘Use this vibe, but change it and maybe make the sleeves this way.’” In addition to that, she’ll also be shedding light on Prince’s in-house wardrobe department and also share her favorite Prince pieces on display. “It was the best job. I gave it my all, and I just loved it,” McGuan recalled fondly. “He just challenged you to be creative because that’s what he did with his fashion and music and thinking ahead of the times.”

Those in attendance of Black Fashion Week MN between today (May 11) and May 20 will also be treated to a rooftop fashion show at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery, a Black Girl Magic fashion show at The Foshay in W Minneapolis and a Black Man Magic fashion show at Mercedes Benz of St. Paul. Sounds like something Prince would be proud of!

Get your last-minute tickets for Black Fashion Week Minnesota, including tonight’s Prince tribute at Paisley Park, by clicking here

Prince To Be Honored With Black Fashion Week Minnesota Event At Paisley Park was originally published on blackamericaweb.com