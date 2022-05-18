Spike Lee Drops Nike 50th Anniversary Short Film [Video]

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nike has been changing the game and keeping us fresh for the past 50 years and to celebrate the half-century mark, one of their day one’s, Spike Lee has directed a short film paying homage to the swoosh brand.

Dubbed Seen It All, the Spike Lee joint features the legendary director reprising his Mars Blackmon persona while revisiting some classic Nike commercials and showcasing some of sports’ biggest superstars over the past few decades including Tiger Woods, Bo Jackson, and of course, Michael Jordan.

Sitting across up and coming star Indigo Hubbard-Salk, Spike (or Mars rather) talks about all the sports events and moments he’s witnessed over his lifetime while Indigo counters with talk of some of today’s up and coming sports legends such as Noami Osaka, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Sabrina Ionescu.

It’s pretty dope.

Check out Seen It All below and let us know your thoughts on the short film in the comments section below.

Oh, the full list of featured athletes: Andre Agassi, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Charles Barkley, Sue Bird, Sky Brown, Kobe Bryant, Joe Burrow, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, George Gervin, Kirk Gibson, Ken Griffey Jr., Mia Hamm, Sabrina Ionescu, Bo Jackson, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick, Sam Kerr, Chloe Kim, Rayssa Leal, Blake Leeper, Kylian Mbappé, Ja Morant, Alex Morgan, Athing Mu, Rafael Nadal, Ronaldo Názario, Naomi Osaka, Steve Prefontaine, Megan Rapinoe, Ronaldinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joan Benoit Samuelson, Sheryl Swoopes, Diana Taurasi, Reilyn Turner, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Liu Xiang, Chen Ye.

