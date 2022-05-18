“Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton Exhibit Coming To NYC On May 21

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If your money wasn’t long enough to secure an “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton sneaker there is hope. The sneaker designed by Virgil Abloh will be up for grabs at an upcoming exhibit in New York City.

As per Sneaker News, the coveted shoe will be coming to the big apple this month. From May 21-31, 2022, the exhibition Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh will take place at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn. Open to the public, the expansive showcase charts the creative dialogue between Nike and Louis Vuitton envisioned by the Maison’s Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh for the Spring-Summer 2022 collection prior to his passing on November 28, 2021.

The 47 editions of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker created by Virgil Abloh in partnership with Nike for Louis Vuitton will be displayed in physical and virtual form in immersive spaces reflective of the designer’s domains of creation and presentation. Coinciding with the exhibition, several corresponding installations will take place around New York City and the world.

Originally designed by Nike in 1982, the “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton is the first time the shoe is crafted outside of a Nike factory. An emblem of the streetwear community that raised him, Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh (1980-2021) considered the Nike Air Force 1 to be a cultural symbol in its own right. Now two icons join forces to create the most authentic high-end sneaker. Fashion transcends to an “objet d’art” symbolic of subculture with a little magic and innovation.

You can sign up for more information on the installation here.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

