Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”!

Secret’s out of the bag!

Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on Friday, May according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.

The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook, saying that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the floor in the hospital cleared.

Not too long after, the source reported with an update, posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?

We are proud Rihanna welcomed a healthy baby to the world. Her entire pregnancy, she was dripped in designer wear and even experienced some drama. It was an emotional time for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky following his arrest in Los Angeles, as she was forced to cancel their baby shower

Nonetheless we are proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!

