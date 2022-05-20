Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli Released From Prison to Halfway House

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready to once again get reacquainted with the man formerly known as “Pharma Bro” aka a professional douche, allegedly. Martin Shkreli has been released from prison after serving four years of a seven-year prison sentence in Pennsylvania.

According to Raw Story, the man who famously purchased the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million has been released to a halfway house in New York State and is set to become a free man as soon as September 14, 2022. Naturally, his attorney is more than happy that his client will finally be a free man again, though he lowkey deserves to remain in prison for his grimy and greedy ways.

Shkreli’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, confirmed the release, saying he was “pleased” to report that his client was let out early “after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened,” according to a statement.

“While in the halfway house I have encouraged Mr. Shkreli to make no further statement, nor will he or I have any additional comments at this time.”

Though Shkreli became famous in the Hip-Hop community for dropping $2 million on the single copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album, Pharma Bro went on to become the “most hated man in America” when he shockingly raised the price of the HIV drug Daraprim in 2015 from $13.50 a pill to $750. A 5,000% increase.

Things got so crazy that Shkreli and Ghostface Killa were exchanging threats and slander via social media videos before Shkreli was eventually arrested and convicted of lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he overlooked while skimming money for himself from those funds in 2017. He also defrauded investors in a drug company by hiding his ownership in the company’s stocks. He was tried and convicted and eventually sentenced to seven bullets in the bing in 2018.

Still, the fact that he raised the price of Daraprim should’ve been enough to condemn him to a lifetime in prison, but unfortunately there’s no law against that.

After he was arrested the Department of Justice seized Once Upon A Time In Shaolin and even released pictures of the mythical album but unfortunately we’ve yet to hear any material from the album.

How New York City receives Pharma Bro once he’s back in the wild remains to be seen but best believe he won’t be getting the warm welcome that Bobby Shmurda did. We loved that guy.

