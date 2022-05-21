Doja Cat Drops Out Of The Weeknd’s Summer Tour, Slated To Have Surgery

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat charmed her way into the hearts of music fans with her personality and outsized talent, but it’ll be a while before she hits stages again. The “Say So” singer shared that she’ll drop out of The Weeknd’s summer tour to recover from tonsil surgery.

Doja Cat Takes Performance Break

Doja Cat shared the news with her legion of fans via an Instagram Story post explaining why she’s shutting down performing for the summer.

From Instagram:

Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.

Doja also canceled her Saturday performance at the Hangout Festival, along with a Glastonbury festival performance in June.

In addition to the Weeknd’s tour, which runs from July until September, Doja was scheduled to perform tomorrow (May 21) at the Hangout Festival in Alabama, and the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival next month.

Via Twitter, Doja shared graphic details of her tonsil woes, which she attributed to drinking wine and vaping.

“[D]r. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f*cked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon,” Doja said on Thursday.

She added, “[N]ah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f*ckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.”

Doja also thanked fans for supporting her as she embarks on the journey of kicking the nicotine habit.

“[Y]all bout to make me cry with all the reassurance. i appreciate it. thanks for being supportive. i love you,” she wrote.

The Weeknd is slated to hit the road beginning in July with the tour running through September.

—

Photo: Getty

Doja Cat Drops Out Of The Weeknd’s Summer Tour, Slated To Have Surgery was originally published on hiphopwired.com