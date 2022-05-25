Spice Rack Papi: Drake’s ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Now America’s Fastest-Growing Restaurant

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is moving a lot of birds; no not that kind. The 6 God’s Dave’s Hot Chicken fast-food chain is the fastest-growing restaurant in the United States.

As per Hype Beast, the Certified Lover Boy is seeing big success from his hospitality venture. Back in the infant stages of Dave’s Hot Chicken the Toronto, Canada native invested in the poultry-focused pop-up. Fast forward to the current day and the brand is the fastest-growing chain across the country. Originally founded by Arman Oganesyan, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan the team started the business with only $900 in a parking lot in East Hollywood, California.

According to their newest performance reports, DHC experienced a 262% sales growth in 2021 compared to 2020 and a 471% open unit count growth in 2021 growth compared to 2020. The impressive numbers have allowed them to expand to over 700 locations throughout the country including Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Denver, Portland, and San Diego. Additionally, they have also succeeded in the earned media space metric. In 2021, TikTok users embraced the chain with an estimated 31 million views of organic content produced featuring their menu items.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in very spicy tenders and sliders with varying spice levels ranging from plain to reaper. You can check out their menu here.

