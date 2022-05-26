K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

When he’s not rolling out the “welcome” mat” for his rap peers in Buffalo, New York, Benny The Butcher’s a man on his grind and today the Upstate NY OG continues to push work off his latest album, Tana Talk 4.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Super Plug,” The Butcher finds himself politickin’ with his peoples before laying back in his crib and flossing the fruits of his labor such as ice, cars and a swimming pool to keep him cool whenever the block is hot. BTB’s out there living his best life.

Elsewhere OT The Real, Freeway and Statik Selektah link up to bring heads that good ol’ Hip-Hop mixtape sound and in their clip to “Hardcore” take it to the streets and hit us with aerial views of the city that they rep and love. Great to see Freeway looking healthy again.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fortunato featuring Fredro Starr, Trapland Pat featuring Big 30 and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “SUPER PLUG”

OT THE REAL, FREEWAY & STATIK SELEKTAH – “HARDCORE”

FORTUNATO FT. FREDRO STARR – “ALL WE KNOW”

TRAPLAND PAT FT. BIG 30 – “DOA”

QUELLE CHRIS FT. MORUF & PINK SIIFU – “THE SKY IS BLUE BECAUSE THE SUNSET IS RED”

AUSTIN POE – “LEVELS”

RICK HYDE FT. ROME STREETZ – “POZA”

LAN’DO – “16 BIT”

MOTHER NATURE – “DON’T WORRY”

J-OATS – “AIN’T ME”

SNUPE BANDZ – “BARNACLE BOY”

Benny The Butcher “Super Plug,” OT The Real, Freeway & Statik Selektah “Hardcore” & More | Daily Visuals 5.25.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com