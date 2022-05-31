K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After more than 30 years of being overlooked due to the commercial success of films like The Lord of The Rings, The Chronicles of Narnia, and The Hobbit, cult classic 80’s fantasy film Willow is finally going to be revisited and introduced to a brand new audience who probably won’t appreciate it as much as us older heads will.

Yesterday Disney+ released their first teaser trailer for the new upcoming series and what a trip down memory lane it was. Starring Warwick Davis, who will be reprising his role as the lovable wizard known as Willow, the teaser trailer to the new series seems to insinuate that Willow’s been out of the wizard game for a minute. With all kinds of sword fighting and ambushes in woods going down, a young lady implores Willow to return to the land of adventure saying “The world needs you again. It needs your magic.”

Will Willow have to take on the dreaded Queen Bavmorda again? Will Val Kilmer return as the hero Madmartigan? Lord knows he needs the check!

What awaits Willow and company as they venture into the “unknown” remains a mystery but best believe us older heads will be tuning in when the series premieres this November 30.

Are you as excited about Willow returning as we are? Let us know in the comments section below.

80’s Cult Classic Fantasy Film, ‘Willow’ To Return As A New Series on Disney+ was originally published on hiphopwired.com