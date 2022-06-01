Method Man To Host New Podcast ‘The Wire At 20’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wire has stood the test of time regarding police and crime dramas, with many believing it is the best show of its kind. Method Man will serve as the host of a new podcast that takes a look back at the iconic series with interviews with the cast, creators, and more.

The Wire Gets Another Podcast Series

The Wire At 20 is a partnership between HBO and Campside Media and will look back at the genesis of the series. The show will also memorialize those actors who’ve passed away since its debut. Set in Baltimore, Md., the series at its core a police and crime drama. However, as Method Man notes in the trailer for the podcast, the inner workings of the drug trade, politics, employment, and more depict a deeper story.

The original series ran from 2002 to 2008, with Dominic West, the late Michael K. Williams, Sonja Sohn, Clarke Peters, Lance Reddick, and Idris Elba among others shining in their respective roles. Despite the show’s cultural impact, it was not a hit in ratings. Today, academics and media figures routinely discuss the show’s merits at great lengths considering the gripping nature of the tale.

The Wire At 20 will make its debut Thursday (June 2) on HBO Max and on various podcast platforms.

