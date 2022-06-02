Waka Flocka Blessed With Honorary Professor Degree

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Well, if Kim Kardashian can go out and become a lawyer, then we guess Waka Flocka Flame can go out and become a Professor, right?

TMZ is reporting that the “Hard In The Paint” rapper accomplished quite the impressive feat when he graduated from the Bible Institute of America with an honorary professor degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy. Word?! Who knew?! Props!

Dr. Flocka is now a well-decorated student of the game. In October 2020, he received an honorary doctorate in philanthropy and humanitarianism in New York.

Waka celebrated alongside civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson at Rainbow Push Headquarters in Chicago and on his 36th birthday no less.

Jesse Jackson tells TMZ … “Today, I was overjoyed, humbled and glad to be honored by a community-based seminary whom we have worked with down through the years and know what we do. “I was also pleased to be honored with WAKA Flocka. His entrepreneurial abilities are beyond his age. To be with him was a great lift of spirits.”

Now that he’s an honorary professor, will Waka Flocka actually try and go on to become a teacher somewhere? Might be the only professor joining his students on Spring Break vacays or something. Should be fun.

What do y’all think of Waka Flocka being blessed with this professor degree? Let us know in the comments section below.

