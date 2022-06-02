Black Rapper Desiigner Barks On Cops Out In L.A., Lives To Talk About It

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Desiigner might not be living high off the “Panda” hog like he once was, but apparently, he still feels that his celebrity status should be recognized and respected regardless of when he last had a hit record (no shots).

According to TMZ, the former G.O.O.D Music artist got into a shouting match with a cop out in L.A. after being pulled over for having tinted windows and ultimately driving without a license. During the heated exchange, the Brooklyn rapper went off on the police telling them to “Back the f*ck up!” while recording the encounter on his own phone. After telling them to “stay away” from him, Desiigner yelled “I got money all f*ckin’ day!” to the officers in his presence. And that was just the beginning.

Video from the encounter is intense — the officer has his pepper spray pulled, which sets Desiigner off — letting the cop know he doesn’t pose a threat, and there’s no reason for force to be used. He also calls the officer a “racist bitch.”After noticing the man recording this video, Desiigner asked him if he knew who he was and stated his name and one hit that put him on the map, “Panda” (again, no shots). Still, the cops didn’t seem too impressed. While We understand the frustration that Desiigner must’ve felt with law enforcement, he’s lucky they didn’t put hands and feet on him. Regardless of how famous he is or how much money he got, it just takes a few seconds of one trigger finger happy cop to make all your accomplishments irrelevant especially when you’re poking at them like that. Just sayin.Luckily though no one was hurt or touched. After backup arrived and calmed everything down, Desiigner got hit with a ticket and went about his way. Check out the video of the encounter below and let us know your thoughts on how Desiigner handled the situation.

