A few weeks ago social media was abuzz with Jack Harlow’s new Drake-featured song, “Churchill Downs,” due to Drizzy taking “subliminal” shots at Pusha T, and now we have an official video to go with the “controversial” cut.

In the new visuals to “Churchill Downs,” Jack and Drake indulge in white folk activities and take to the racing track for the Kentucky Derby where they put some money on the ponies where Drizzy stands out like a sore thumb with those braids. We’re lowkey surprised some of those older wypipo even knew who he was when they met him. Kentucky gets Hip-Hop reception? We kid we kid.

Check out the visuals to “Churchill Downs” below and let us know your thoughts on the video and whether or not Pusha T is the bigger man for letting this verse slide. Drizzy was a little demonstrative with the hands when spitting his alleged darts at Pusha. Just sayin.

Jack Harlow Drops Visuals To Drake Featured “Churchill Downs” was originally published on hiphopwired.com