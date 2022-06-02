Entertainment News
Karl Kani To Release Throwback Leather Patch Jackets In Tribute To Brooklyn

Jeans with the trademark buckle will make the cypher complete.

KARL KANI LEATHER PATCH JACKET

Source: KARL KANI / Karl Kani

One of Hip-Hop’s fashion pioneers is curating a love letter to his hometown. Karl Kani is bringing back his signature leather patch jacket as a tribute to Brooklyn.

 

As per Hype Beast, the legendary designer is taking it back to his roots. This week the New York City-based label announced it is re-releasing one of its staple items from its iconic run in the 1990s. The Leather Patch Jacket is back and in a bold way. As one of his most sought-after pieces, this outerwear item became synonymous with Hip-Hop fashion when it was originally released. The piece features Kani patches, including the “KKJ23” and “KANI VARSITY”, throughout the sleeves, chest, and back. It also stays true to the original with button closure, front pockets, and internal lining.

“This is a declaration of love to Brooklyn, for all those kids on the street hustling. For the ‘Kings and Queens’ who built the empire of hip-hop representing the whole culture – a statement – welcome to the club” Karl Kani said in a formal statement. The release will be available in two colorways, a white and a black. This will be a super limited drop with only 100 pieces in production.

You can shop the vibes here. 

Karl Kani To Release Throwback Leather Patch Jackets In Tribute To Brooklyn  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

