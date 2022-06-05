K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to numerous reports, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have broken up. They were together for a year and a half.

People initially reported the story.

Jordan, 35, and Harvey, 25, “Are both completely heartbroken”, according to the source for People.

Jordan made the relationship ‘Instagram official’ in January 2021. The two just publicly celebrated their one-year anniversary last November and even attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in late March.

Word is that Jordan was interested in a long-term relationship, and Harvey, the daughter of long-time television and radio personality Steve Harvey, just wasn’t ready. There have been no public comments made by either side.

