Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Have Broken Up

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

According to numerous reports, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have broken up. They were together for a year and a half.

People initially reported the story.

Jordan, 35, and Harvey, 25, “Are both completely heartbroken”, according to the source for People.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury/VF22 / Getty

Jordan made the relationship ‘Instagram official’ in January 2021. The two just publicly celebrated their one-year anniversary last November and even attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in late March.

Word is that Jordan was interested in a long-term relationship, and Harvey, the daughter of long-time television and radio personality Steve Harvey, just wasn’t ready. There have been no public comments made by either side.

