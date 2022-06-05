K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sad day in Atlanta. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Metro Boomin’s mother has died. Reports have stated that her boyfriend killed the Atlanta producer’s mother and, following that, killed himself. This happened just hours after another tragic death in Atlanta, with rapper Trouble being killed.

More news to come as the story develops

Metro Boomin’s Mom Reportedly Killed By Her Boyfriend was originally published on hotspotatl.com