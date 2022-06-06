Mariah Carey Being Sued for $20 Million!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Not my queen and twin, Mariah Carey being sued this time around!

It is being reported that a band by the name of Vince Vance and the Valiants is suing Mariah Carey over her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” because they have a song of the same name that came out five years before Mariah’s did.

The songs are not similar in my opinion, but maybe the same concept? But that is so common in music!

What do you think about this? Do you think this band will win this lawsuit?

