DDG Arrested For Reckless Driving in Lambo & Gun Possession

It’s not looking good for Chloe and Halle Bailey as both of their men have been arrested.

TMZ sources say that LAPD pulled over the 24-year-old rapper, DDG on Monday for reckless driving as he was in his Lamborghini.

Police searched his car and said they found a gun, leading to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

