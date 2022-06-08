Another bites the dust. DDG was arrested and sent to jail for gun possession.
It’s not looking good for Chloe and Halle Bailey as both of their men have been arrested.
TMZ sources say that LAPD pulled over the 24-year-old rapper, DDG on Monday for reckless driving as he was in his Lamborghini.
Police searched his car and said they found a gun, leading to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.
Currently, the YouTuber and rapper is being held on $35,000 bond in Valley Jail. As the story continues to develop, it is unclear if DDG’s ticker was submitted for reckless driving or with a gun charge.As a recent update, DDG has been released on a $35,000 bond and is expected in court on June 28th, 2022.
Check back for more updates.
RELATED: Rapper Gunna In Fulton County Jail On RICO Charge
RELATED: Lil Keed, Young Thug’s YSL Artist, Reportedly Dies at 24
RELATED: Young Thug & Gunna Arrested and Charged with Racketeering & Gang Activity
RELATED:
Source: Mindy Small / Getty
DDG Arrested For Reckless Driving in Lambo & Gun Possession
was originally published on
rnbphilly.com