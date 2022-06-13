K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

French Montana’s been going harder than usual lately with his music video releases, and over the weekend dropped a new video to keep his buzz going and his name ringing bells.

Linking up with Detroit artist Baby Face Ray for his visuals to “Drive By,” French Montana takes to the streets of New York with his peoples in tow before linking up with Diddy and Drake at an after-hours spot that you know you probably can’t get into. When is Max B gonna be home, b?

Fellow New Yorker, Princess Nokia meanwhile takes her talents to a much more tropical place and in her clip to “Diva” finds herself in a small home near a river and some palm trees as she keeps it humble and sexy at the same time. She still gets love and props for throwing soup on a racist in the subway a few years back. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rod Wave, Key Glock, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. BABY FACE RAY – “DRIVE BY”

PRINCESS NOKIA – :DIVA”

ROD WAVE – “IN PIECES”

KEY GLOCK – “NO CHOICE”

HIT-BOY & DOM KENNEDY – “CORSA”

JACKBOY – “HAVING MY WAY”

SADA BABY – “BLICKELODEON”

HURRICANE CHRIS – “MY BAY”

French Montana ft. Baby Face Ray “Drive By,” Princess Nokia “Diva” & More | Daily Visuals 6.13.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com