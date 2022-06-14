K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Hailing from the South Side of Chicago, eye-grabbing lyricist Dreezy has carved out a strong lane for herself as a rapper over the past decade. Now on the independent route with distribution from Empire, the Chi-town beauty proves that she’s a beast all on her own with a new collaborative album alongside Hit-Boy aptly titled Hitgirl.

We had Dreezy stop by POTC recently to give us a breakdown on where’s she at lyrically, who she has aspirations to work with in the future (other than Future!) and how Lil Wayne inspired her beginnings in the rap game.

In addition to describing what it was like hooking up in the studio with Future, Jeremih and Coi Leray on this project, Dreezy also let us know that she’s also eyeing features from the likes of Meg Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and a full-circle moment with Weezy given the fact that he inspired her rap moniker in the first place.

She also let Incognito and DJ Misses in on a few other future career plans, and even took some time to go through a round of our signature rapid fire questions.

Listen to the full interview with to Dreezy on Posted On The Corner below, and go stream her new album, Hitgirl, right now wherever you bump your music:

Dreezy Opens Up On Working With Future, Hit-Boy & Her Very First Rap was originally published on blackamericaweb.com