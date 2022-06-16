Jim Jones “Aunt Viola,” Onyx “Shoot Wit” & More | Daily Visuals 6.16.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If nothing else, Jim Jones has shown and proved that he’s all about family and loyalty. And when he’s not demonstrating those attributes with his Dipset brethren, he’s doing so with close friends and loved ones.

Such is the case for his visuals to “Aunt Viola” in which Capo gets dipped in all-white attire along with close friends and relatives as they pay respects to aunt Viola (at least we think it’s her based on the title) at her funeral before taking to the streets to drop his bars and pouring out some bubbly for the dearly departed. Not enough people pour out liquor for the homies these days. Just sayin.’

From Harlem to Queens, Onyx keeps Southside Jamaica Queens gritty and gully, and in their clip to “Shoot Wit” Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz roll through the streets in a tour bus before rocking a crowd that’s all about that real street Hip-Hop.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, Peter $un, and more.

JIM JONES – “AUNT VIOLA”

ONYX – “SHOOT WIT”

YOUNG BUCK – “IT’S NOTHING”

PETER $UN – “PAY ME NO MIND”

FREDO BANG – “F*CK THE WORLD”

J. STONE FT. MOZZY – “FLOWERS NOW”

M24 – “COULDA BEEN”

RAY VAUGHN – “CHURCHHILL FREESTYLE”

